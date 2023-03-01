Forecast Outlook- 3/1/2023

After widespread rain and snow moved across the Las Vegas Valley this morning, we’ll keep scattered rain/snow showers in the forecast through the afternoon and evening. Skies clear out Thursday with dry weather for the rest of the week.

With a low-pressure system spinning over Southern Nevada this afternoon and evening, we’ll keep off and on scattered showers in the forecast. With the cold air in place, any showers around the Las Vegas Valley have the potential for some snow to mix in. The wind is also shifting out of the north, keeping gusty conditions going overnight and into Thursday morning. The Wind Advisory remains in effect through Thursday morning with gusts up to 50 mph around the Las Vegas Valley.

The wind will settle down Thursday afternoon with high temperatures back in the mid 50s. The skies turn mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with highs holding in the upper 50s on Friday. The weekend stays dry under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be holding in the mid to low 60s with the wind picking back up again. Wind gusts will be in the 30-40 mph range starting Saturday afternoon and will continue through Sunday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.