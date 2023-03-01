Customer information may have been extracted in Dish cybersecurity breach, company says

Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from...
Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from their systems during a recent cybersecurity breach.(Dish)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:27 AM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Dish Network reported customer information may have been compromised during a recent cybersecurity breach.

The company said in a statement that they became aware of the breach on Feb. 23 and contracted cybersecurity experts and outside advisers to evaluate the situation.

It was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from their systems during the breach. Dish said that personal customer information could have been included in that data. However, it has not been confirmed since the investigation is still ongoing.

The cybersecurity breach has resulted in an extended outage of Dish services, including television services, customer service sites and the company’s internal communications.

Many customers have reported difficulties accessing their accounts, paying their bills, and reaching customer support.

Dish said they are continuing to restore their customer services but reported it will take more time before they are fully restored.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A woman who goes by "Martha War" sits by the pool during the Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend...
Las Vegas set to hold ‘world’s largest rockabilly event’
Crazy Horse 3 generic photo
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club to be subject of new reality TV show
4 vehicles hit debris from crash, causing one to overturn in south Las Vegas
4 vehicles hit debris from crash, causing one to overturn in south Las Vegas
Grandstand to be build on lake at Bellagio for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club to be offered for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

Latest News

A dog was saved from traffic by good Samaritans on an interstate in Nashville.
WATCH: Good Samaritans rescue dog trapped on interstate bridge
This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Eli Lilly & Co. corporate headquarters in...
Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap
Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev.
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case
Born in Wisconsin, Julie Su is the daughter of Chinese immigrants.
Biden nominates Julie Su to lead Labor Department
Former "Dances with Wolves" actor Nathan Chasing Horse appeared before a judge in North Las...
Chasing Horse pleads not guilty in Nevada sex abuse case