Company debuts self-guided tour cars on Las Vegas Strip

By Michael Bell
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:01 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The debut of GPS-guided, electric GoCar tours on the Las Vegas Strip is here.

GoCar riders can hit the Strip as well as the Arts District and other spots around town, and eventually, sites like Red Rocks Canyon and the Hoover Dam will become available.

The Las Vegas GoCars will eventually feature driverless technology for riders, the company said.

The cars will arrive on their own and drivers can control when they take a tour of the city, stop whenever they like and not worry about returning the cars when done.

“From the beginning, our goal was to offer our customers the cure for the common tour, giving them the freedom to drive where they want while our GPS-guided audio tour brings the city to life with rich histories and unforgettable stories,” said Kenneth Lippman, Partner of GoCar Las Vegas.“

Las Vegas is the seventh location for GoCar, after San Francisco, San Diego, Monterey, CA, Barcelona, Spain, Lisbon, Portugal, and Porto, Portugal.

