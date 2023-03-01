Authorities reopen I-15 southbound at Primm after weather closure

UPDATE: Just after 10:30 a.m., Nevada State Police said IR15 southbound at Primm is currently back open.

IR15 sb at Primm is currently back open. https://t.co/C3O5mkefGK — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) March 1, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Weather conditions have closed the Interstate 15 at Primm on Wednesday/

According to Nevada State Police, “IR15 sb is shut down at Primm as well as CHP is shutting down IR15 nb at Baker.”

#RoadClosures ❄️🌧️ SR157 and SR156 are shut down at the chain area. IR15 sb is shut down at Primm as well as CHP is shutting down IR15 nb at Baker. Also SR164 is in the process of being closed. Because of the weather these closures are in place for the public’s safety. #DriveSafe — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) March 1, 2023

The agency noted that SR164 is also in the process of being closed.

“Because of the weather these closures are in place for the public’s safety,” Nevada State Police said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.