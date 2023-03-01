Authorities reopen I-15 southbound at Primm after weather closure
Mar. 1, 2023
UPDATE: Just after 10:30 a.m., Nevada State Police said IR15 southbound at Primm is currently back open.
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Weather conditions have closed the Interstate 15 at Primm on Wednesday/
According to Nevada State Police, “IR15 sb is shut down at Primm as well as CHP is shutting down IR15 nb at Baker.”
The agency noted that SR164 is also in the process of being closed.
“Because of the weather these closures are in place for the public’s safety,” Nevada State Police said.
