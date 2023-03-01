2 dead after shooting at North Las Vegas home

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM PST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people have been found dead following an apparent shooting in North Las Vegas around 4:00 Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Tallow Tree Avenue after a juvenile boy found both his parents dead.

They both appeared to have been suffering from gunshot wounds.

At this time, police are not looking for a suspect.

No other details have been provided. The investigation is ongoing.

