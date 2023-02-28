Woman accused of DUI after 5-vehicle crash in Henderson, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department says a woman was arrested after she was accused of DUI in a multi-vehicle crash Monday night.

According to Henderson police, at approximately 10:21 p.m. Monday, police and fire crews responded to the area of Mountain Vista and Sunset Road in reference to a crash involving five vehicles.

According to police, preliminary information indicated that all occupants, of whom were all adults, sustained minor injuries and no one was transported to the hospital.

Police said the roadway was closed for approximately 90 minutes for the investigation to take place and for the vehicles to be removed.

Authorities said a 48-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was determined to be the at-fault driver and was arrested at the scene after being suspected of DUI.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

