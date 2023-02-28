Trial set for Las Vegas man accused of putting girlfriend’s 4-year-old son in freezer

Brandon Lee Toseland stands and listens to a judge during a brief court appearance Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Toseland, accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and hiding the body in a freezer where police found it when the boy's sister gave notes to her teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man's home. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter, File)(Ken Ritter | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:00 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The trial for a man accused of killing his girlfriend’s 4-year-old son and putting the young boy’s body in a freezer has been rescheduled for October.

Brandon Toseland, who is accused of killing Mason Dominguez in February 2022, will have his jury trial on Oct. 16, according to court records.

Toseland faces charges including murder, six counts of child abuse, three counts of kidnapping and two counts of battery-strangulation.

Toesland has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors allege Toseland abused the child’s mother, including handcuffing her in a car.

Authorities said police were alerted to the abuse after his girlfriend’s daughter gave notes to her teacher.

Mason’s frozen body bore visible injuries of physical abuse, police said. The indictment attributed his death to internal injuries.

