Ocala man arrested after detectives find more than 200,000 printed images of child porn

Detectives found 2,600 pounds of child pornography stacked in boxes inside Paul Zittel's...
Detectives found 2,600 pounds of child pornography stacked in boxes inside Paul Zittel's bedroom and office.(wcjb)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In January, Detective Chase King with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was tipped that files of child porn were uploaded online. Kings said the IP address came back to 72-year-old Paul Zittel.

“The main difference in this one is that it is all in a printed physical form where is a lot of times, we’re seeing it on thumb drives or computers in a digital format.”

Sheriff’s deputies showed up to his home Thursday and found more than 200,000 printed images in his bedroom and office.

Joseph Strachan lives nearby and gave his thoughts on Zittel being arrested.

“I don’t think anyone in the right mind wants that many copies of one thing especially something that can get you in trouble.”

Investigators said Zittel would escort visitors who went into his room. TV20 asked Det. King if anyone who stopped by had suspicions about what Zittel hid.

“They were able to give us all kids of information. I don’t know if they had a suspicion of not but at the end of the day, we were able to back trace to actually who it was that finding those images online and printing them out.”

Deputies said the images were stacked in boxes and a printer on his desk showed obvious signs of heavy use.

“What I recommend for a person like that is he needs help mentally,” said Strachen.

King added that there’s been an increase in child porn cases in Marion County because cyber security officials are cracking down on what is being uploaded online.

“Always keep taps on what your kids are doing because what they can get into on the internet in 10 seconds can lead to a world and lifetime of trauma and problems.”

Zittel was arrested and charged with 25 counts of possession of child pornography.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
Police look for suspect after woman shot, killed in southwest Las Vegas gated community
(File)
Las Vegas casino letting you drink free on your birthday
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school

Latest News

Brandon Lee Toseland stands and listens to a judge during a brief court appearance Monday, Feb....
Trial set for Las Vegas man accused of putting girlfriend’s 4-year-old son in freezer
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say juvenile suffered ‘substantial’ injuries in hit-and-run crash
Crazy Horse 3 generic photo
Las Vegas gentlemen’s club to be subject of new reality TV show
Cowabunga Bay in Henderson, Nevada. (Courtesy Cowabunga Bay)
2 water parks in Las Vegas Valley look to hire over 1K ahead of summer
Grandstand to be build on lake at Bellagio for F1's Las Vegas Grand Prix
Bellagio Fountain Club to be offered for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix