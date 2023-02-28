NLVPD: Man shot multiple times at gas station near MLK, Carey

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating after a man was involved in a shooting just after 6:15 Monday evening near MLK Boulevard and Carey Avenue.

Police tell FOX5 it took place in the 1500 block of West Carey Avenue outside of a gas station.

When officers arrived they found the man, believed to be in his 30s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to UMC where his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the suspect is still at large.

