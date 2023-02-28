Las Vegas police say juvenile suffered ‘substantial’ injuries in hit-and-run crash

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:50 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday evening that injured a juvenile.

According to Las Vegas police, a juvenile was crossing the street on Vegas Drive, east of Buffalo Drive, at about 6:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

Police say a vehicle that was traveling westbound on Vegas Drive, possibly a mid-sized black or dark-colored SUV, struck the juvenile pedestrian, knocking her to the ground.

LVMPD said the female victim was transported to the hospital with “substantial” injuries.

The department says the suspect vehicle is described as a black or dark-colored SUV. Authorities say the vehicle may have damage to the driver’s side front bumper or driver’s side mirror as a result of the crash.

“After the collision, the vehicle failed to remain on the scene and fled without stopping,” police said.

According to the department, the suspect vehicle was last seen traveling westbound through Buffalo Drive on Vegas Drive.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact LVMPD Detective Fernandez at (702) 828-2892 or Detective LeBaron at (702) 828-8547 24/7. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet atwww.crimestoppersofnv.com.

