Las Vegas gentlemen's club to be subject of new reality TV show

Crazy Horse 3 generic photo
Crazy Horse 3 generic photo(Crazy Horse 3)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You will soon be able to take a look inside a Las Vegas gentlemen’s club without even having to leave your house.

A representative for Las Vegas gentlemen’s club, Crazy Horse 3, has confirmed to FOX5 that the venue will be the subject of a new reality television show.

Although representatives are staying very tight-lipped on the project for now, it was confirmed that filming for the reality TV show will start next month.

Upon completion, the show, of which a name was not provided, will air on Paramount +, the spokesperson confirmed.

No further information on the project was available to be provided yet.

