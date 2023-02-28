Las Vegas gentlemen’s club to be subject of new reality TV show
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:16 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - You will soon be able to take a look inside a Las Vegas gentlemen’s club without even having to leave your house.
A representative for Las Vegas gentlemen’s club, Crazy Horse 3, has confirmed to FOX5 that the venue will be the subject of a new reality television show.
Although representatives are staying very tight-lipped on the project for now, it was confirmed that filming for the reality TV show will start next month.
Upon completion, the show, of which a name was not provided, will air on Paramount +, the spokesperson confirmed.
No further information on the project was available to be provided yet.
