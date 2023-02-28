Las Vegas foundation helps kids transitioning out of foster care with resources to find a job

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Armed with IQ is the motto for the AIQ Foundation, focusing on improving the lives of foster children in our community.

“Not only with the education but also the knowledge to do well outside the foster care system,” said the founder of the AIQ Foundation Armaan Parikh.

17-year-old and founder of the organization Armaan Parikh created the program after learning children in foster care move 15 times during their time in the system.

“Suitcases,” said Parikh. “That was our first drive. The idea behind that we are carrying our items in donations in trash bags but what we didn’t realize, foster children, the carry their items from house to house in trash bags.”

The AIQ foundation currently consists of five high school student board members who collect and distribute donations, offer tutoring services and inform people about the ongoing foster care crisis.

“The first tutoring I did made such an impact on me because the girl I was with, she was just amazing, 7th grader and she loved learning,” said director of fundraising Karen Wu. “Like you could see it.”

The foundation is now launching a new program called AIQ futures which helps kids no longer in foster care get into the workforce.

“Aging out of the foster care system, it can feel like you are a little bit lost, overwhelmed and you don’t know what to do,” said Wu.

Sponsors like State Farm, Panda Express and New York Life Insurance have made donations helping to fund the current programs.

The AIQ foundation is hoping to work with these businesses and more.

“You should reach out to the businesses and we can connect you because you can make their amazing employers and you would make a great employee, maybe even build some of that mentorship and that is what we really want to see,” said Wu.

