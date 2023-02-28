Forecast Outlook- 2/28/2023

We’re closing out February and entering March with cold and unsettled weather across Southern Nevada. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the FOX5 viewing area through 4 p.m. Wednesday with gusts 40 to 50 mph. The wettest day this week will be on Wednesday with rain/snow mix showers across Southern Nevada.

The wind will continue into your Tuesday evening with snow showers falling over the mountains. We’ll have the chance for a few rain showers to drift off the mountains and into mainly the West Las Vegas Valley tonight.

Wednesday will be the stormiest day this week as a cold low-pressure system moves across Southern Nevada. Showers are forecast to pick up early Wednesday morning. Off-and-on showers are in the forecast throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s. We’ll be cold enough that we have the potential for snow to mix in with the showers around the Las Vegas Valley; especially for the higher elevations around Las Vegas like Summerlin and Anthem.

The storm moves out Thursday, setting us up for calmer weather through the weekend. High temperatures rebound back into the 60s under partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy at times on Saturday and Sunday.

