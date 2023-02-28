Bellagio Fountain Club to be offered for F1′s Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - MGM Resorts International announced on Tuesday that it will offer a second option on the world-famous Bellagio Fountains for viewing the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix.

According to a news release, with packages sold out for the initial offering for seats on the Bellagio Grandstands, MGM says it has added another experience: The Bellagio Fountain Club.

“Perched about the Las Vegas Strip Circut,” MGM Resorts says the Bellagio Fountain Club experience will “provide unrivaled track and fountain views; meet and greets with F1 ambassadors; unlimited food & beverage by celebrated chefs, master mixologists and sommeliers; and access to the Club’s private indoor and rooftop hospitality decks.”

Guests with access to the Bellagio Fountain Club will dine on food prepared by culinary icons such as Mario Carbone, David Chang, Michael Mina, Masaharu Morimoto, Bryan & Michael Voltaggio and Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

In addition, mixologists and sommeliers will curate an open bar of signature cocktails and specialty wines throughout the race.

With chefs rotating throughout the three days, MGM Resorts says the Bellagio Fountain Club will open nightly beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 16-18.

The company notes the Bellagio Fountain Club will provide “unequaled proximity to the racetrack from an elevated, centralized location on Bellagio’s signature lake.”

Among other amenities, those with access to the Club will also receive transportation from Bellagio to the Paddock, where they will have select access to a Paddock and Pit Lane Tour and witness teams preparing for the race, according to MGM Resorts.

“The Bellagio Fountain Club will marry the epic F1 experience with MGM Resorts’ unbelievable talents and iconic destinations, ultimately creating an exclusive and legendary race day experience right atop the resort’s Fountains,” said Steve Zanella, MGM Resorts’ Chief Commercial Officer. “This is just the beginning for F1 fans coming to Vegas. No one throws a party like our city, and we’re primed to make the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix the world’s most sought-after race experience. We will have more news to share for 2023 and are incredibly excited to build upon this year’s race for years to come.”

For more information on the Bellagio Fountain Club, contact MGM Resorts’ Luxury Travel Services team at 1-866-931-7117.

