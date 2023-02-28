4 vehicles hit debris from crash, causing one to overturn in south Las Vegas

4 vehicles hit debris from crash, causing one to overturn in south Las Vegas
4 vehicles hit debris from crash, causing one to overturn in south Las Vegas(Nevada State Police/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:01 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Multiple vehicles were impacted by a crash Tuesday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley, according to Nevada State Police.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on IR15 southbound at St. Rose Parkway.

Police say a black passenger car failed to maintain its travel lane and struck the inside guardrail.

From there, authorities said the debris from the guardrail was then hit by four more vehicles, causing one to overturn.

Three people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

