2 water parks in Las Vegas Valley look to hire over 1K ahead of summer

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson, Nevada. (Courtesy Cowabunga Bay)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:59 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have you ever wanted to work at a water park?

Cowabunga Canyon in Las Vegas and Cowabunga Bay in Henderson are looking to hire more than 1,000 seasonal and part-time employees ahead of the summer season.

According to a news release, the water parks are looking to fill positions in admissions, cashiers, food and beverage, cabana servers/bartenders, maintenance and lifeguards.

The company said Cowabunga Bay plans to open March 11, while Cowabunga Canyon is set to open April 15.

“We are excited about the park opening earlier than ever before and welcoming the best individuals to our parks teams this summer. Our amazing and hard-working Team Members are the true backbone of our organization, and we look forward to creating moments this summer that will be remembered for years to come,” said Shane Huish Owner/Regional Manager.

In addition, both water parks are holding blood drives in March.

Cowabunga Canyon in Las Vegas, 7055 S Fort Apache Road, will host a blood drive March 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cowabunga Bay in Henderson, 900 Galleria Drive, will host a blood drive March 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone who donates blood will receive a one-day admission pass to use at either park for the next season, the company says.

For more information on the job openings or the blood drives, visit: cowabungabayvegas.com.

