Wu-Tang Clan, Nas announce show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are set to co-headline an upcoming tour dubbed “N.Y. State of Mind.”

According to promoter Live Nation, the hip-hop legends will bring the 32-date global “N.Y. State of Mind” tour to Las Vegas with a show at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Oct. 21.

“The 2023 tour comes on the heels of the sold-out 2022 N.Y. State of Mind Tour run that hit 25+ cities last year,” Live Nation said.

General on sale begins Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. at axs.com, according to Live Nation.

