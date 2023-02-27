Wu-Tang Clan, Nas announce show on Las Vegas Strip

Wu-Tang Clan, Nas
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas(Wu-Tang Clan, Nas via Live Nation)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:26 AM PST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are set to co-headline an upcoming tour dubbed “N.Y. State of Mind.”

According to promoter Live Nation, the hip-hop legends will bring the 32-date global “N.Y. State of Mind” tour to Las Vegas with a show at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, Oct. 21.

“The 2023 tour comes on the heels of the sold-out 2022 N.Y. State of Mind Tour run that hit 25+ cities last year,” Live Nation said.

General on sale begins Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m. at axs.com, according to Live Nation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school
From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas
From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas
Australian redclaw crayfish take over Wetlands Park prompting emergency removal
Australian redclaw crayfish take over Wetlands Park prompting emergency removal
Brightline
Brightline, rail unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash

Latest News

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Woman dies after shooting Monday morning in southwest Las Vegas
Weezer performs after the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April, 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP...
Weezer bringing summer tour to Las Vegas Strip
The area of West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way is seen in the west Las Vegas Valley in...
73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Valley
Crash at Maryland & Wigwam
California man dies after crash in central Las Vegas Valley