Woman dies after shooting Monday morning in southwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was shot Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call of a shooting near the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court at about 9:07 a.m. Monday.

Police say arriving officers located a female who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was provided.

