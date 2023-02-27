Woman dies after shooting Monday morning in southwest Las Vegas

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman died after she was shot Monday morning in the southwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers received a call of a shooting near the 9800 block of Venus Lake Court at about 9:07 a.m. Monday.

Police say arriving officers located a female who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to UMC Trauma where she was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information was provided.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school
From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas
From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas
Australian redclaw crayfish take over Wetlands Park prompting emergency removal
Australian redclaw crayfish take over Wetlands Park prompting emergency removal
Brightline
Brightline, rail unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash

Latest News

Wu-Tang Clan, Nas
Wu-Tang Clan, Nas announce show on Las Vegas Strip
Weezer performs after the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April, 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP...
Weezer bringing summer tour to Las Vegas Strip
The area of West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way is seen in the west Las Vegas Valley in...
73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Valley
Crash at Maryland & Wigwam
California man dies after crash in central Las Vegas Valley