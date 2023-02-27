Who’s moving to Las Vegas? People from these cities looking to buy homes in Sin City
(Stacker) - Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Las Vegas using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Las Vegas from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.
#10. Dallas, TX
- View share: 1.7%
- Views to own market: 44.8%
- Views to other markets within own state: 23.9%
- Views to markets within other states: 31.3%
#9. Denver, CO
- View share: 1.9%
- Views to own market: 26.1%
- Views to other markets within own state: 19.0%
- Views to markets within other states: 54.9%
#8. San Jose, CA
- View share: 1.9%
- Views to own market: 10.7%
- Views to other markets within own state: 51.5%
- Views to markets within other states: 37.8%
#7. Sacramento, CA
- View share: 3.2%
- Views to own market: 21.2%
- Views to other markets within own state: 27.7%
- Views to markets within other states: 51.0%
#6. Washington, D.C.
- View share: 3.4%
- Views to own market: 14.3%
- Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%
- Views to markets within other states: 80.0%
#5. New York, NY
- View share: 3.8%
- Views to own market: 22.5%
- Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%
- Views to markets within other states: 70.9%
#4. Riverside, CA
- View share: 3.9%
- Views to own market: 45.4%
- Views to other markets within own state: 17.6%
- Views to markets within other states: 37.0%
#3. Chicago, IL
- View share: 4.2%
- Views to own market: 23.5%
- Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%
- Views to markets within other states: 70.7%
#2. Phoenix, AZ
- View share: 4.3%
- Views to own market: 33.3%
- Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%
- Views to markets within other states: 55.7%
#1. Los Angeles, CA
- View share: 32.2%
- Views to own market: 26.2%
- Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%
- Views to markets within other states: 42.0%
Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.