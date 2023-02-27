Who’s moving to Las Vegas? People from these cities looking to buy homes in Sin City

(Stacker) - Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Las Vegas using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Las Vegas from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into your neck of the woods.

#10. Dallas, TX

- View share: 1.7%

- Views to own market: 44.8%

- Views to other markets within own state: 23.9%

- Views to markets within other states: 31.3%

#9. Denver, CO

- View share: 1.9%

- Views to own market: 26.1%

- Views to other markets within own state: 19.0%

- Views to markets within other states: 54.9%

#8. San Jose, CA

- View share: 1.9%

- Views to own market: 10.7%

- Views to other markets within own state: 51.5%

- Views to markets within other states: 37.8%

#7. Sacramento, CA

- View share: 3.2%

- Views to own market: 21.2%

- Views to other markets within own state: 27.7%

- Views to markets within other states: 51.0%

#6. Washington, D.C.

- View share: 3.4%

- Views to own market: 14.3%

- Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

- Views to markets within other states: 80.0%

#5. New York, NY

- View share: 3.8%

- Views to own market: 22.5%

- Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

- Views to markets within other states: 70.9%

#4. Riverside, CA

- View share: 3.9%

- Views to own market: 45.4%

- Views to other markets within own state: 17.6%

- Views to markets within other states: 37.0%

#3. Chicago, IL

- View share: 4.2%

- Views to own market: 23.5%

- Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

- Views to markets within other states: 70.7%

#2. Phoenix, AZ

- View share: 4.3%

- Views to own market: 33.3%

- Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%

- Views to markets within other states: 55.7%

#1. Los Angeles, CA

- View share: 32.2%

- Views to own market: 26.2%

- Views to other markets within own state: 31.8%

- Views to markets within other states: 42.0%

Copyright 2023 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.