Weezer bringing summer tour to Las Vegas Strip

Weezer performs after the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, April, 28, 2022 in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)(Gregory Payan | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock group Weezer is set to bring their upcoming summer tour to the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Weezer will embark on a 30-city run as part of the group’s “Indie Rock Roadtrip!”

As part of the tour, Weezer will perform in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Live Nation says the tour “pairs the alt legends with support from iconic bands Spoon and White Reaper.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.

Weezer last performed in Las Vegas last April as part of the festivities surrounding the NFL Draft.

