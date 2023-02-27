Weezer bringing summer tour to Las Vegas Strip
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rock group Weezer is set to bring their upcoming summer tour to the Las Vegas Strip.
According to a news release, Weezer will embark on a 30-city run as part of the group’s “Indie Rock Roadtrip!”
As part of the tour, Weezer will perform in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.
Live Nation says the tour “pairs the alt legends with support from iconic bands Spoon and White Reaper.”
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com.
Weezer last performed in Las Vegas last April as part of the festivities surrounding the NFL Draft.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.