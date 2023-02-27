WCSO to purchase bomb suit thanks to new grant

A photo of the bomb suit
A photo of the bomb suit(The Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:03 AM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will now be able to purchase a new bomb suit ensemble thanks to a Justice Assistance Grant.

The department was granted a total of $39,745 for the purchase of the suit for the Regional Consolidated Bomb Squad, the WCSO said.

“We are incredibly grateful for this grant funding, which will help keep our deputies safe when responding to bomb calls.”  Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said. “Our top priority is to ensure the safety of both our deputies and the communities we serve.  This grant will allow us to acquire a new bomb suit and equipment that are essential for responding to these dangerous situations.”

WCSO describes it as the highest level of personnel protective equipment available to a bomb technician.

The grant is administered through the State of Nevada Office of Criminal Justice.

