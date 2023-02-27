North Las Vegas police say man dressed as woman to commit armed robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who they say dressed as a woman to commit an armed robbery.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 6400 block of Aliante Parkway on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.

Police say the “person of interest” is believed to be a male who was dressed as a female and brandished a firearm, demanding money.

The individual is described by police as a Black adult male, about 5′8″ with a thin build, wearing glasses, carrying a purple purse and wearing a black wig, black jacket, gray jogger pants and black slide-on shoes.

NLVPD says the individual was seen driving a vehicle that has been described as a 2011-2013 lighter-colored Kia Optima.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact North Las Vegas police by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.