New vintage clothing store opens in downtown Las Vegas

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 7:03 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for some fresh new threads? A new vintage clothing store is open for business.

According to the city of Las Vegas, the new store, dubbed Sin Amor Studio, has opened its doors in the Arts District in down.

The city described Sin Armor Studio as an “immersive shopping experience.”

According to the city, the store has vintage clothes, custom accessories, art and candles and incense for sale.

The shop is located at 1329 South Commerce Street.

“Owner Ruby Romero believes art and fashion belong together under one roof so she brings it all together in this downtown shop,” the city said.

