New vintage clothing store opens in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for some fresh new threads? A new vintage clothing store is open for business.

According to the city of Las Vegas, the new store, dubbed Sin Amor Studio, has opened its doors in the Arts District in down.

The city described Sin Armor Studio as an “immersive shopping experience.”

According to the city, the store has vintage clothes, custom accessories, art and candles and incense for sale.

The shop is located at 1329 South Commerce Street.

A new vintage clothing store is open for business! 🛍️



Sin Amor Studio offers an immersive shopping experience and it’s located in the heart of the Arts District at 1329 South Commerce Street.🥀



Learn more:https://t.co/G6O8PS7xhO pic.twitter.com/NgZYmebjKO — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) February 25, 2023

“Owner Ruby Romero believes art and fashion belong together under one roof so she brings it all together in this downtown shop,” the city said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.