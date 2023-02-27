Mesquite police make arrest after warning public about parking lot scams

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mesquite Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of selling fake gold jewelry.

Police said the fake items even had a die used to stamp a false karat rating on his items.

Police say they made the arrest after stopping the suspect for speeding. The officer recognized the man and car from a fraud report the department received and then discovered the items when searching the car.

The department recently warned the public of three parking lot scams, one of which included people selling fake jewelry.

Police had also warned of the “3 card Monte” or shell game, where a “helper” will win a game to entice victims to play. Lastly, the department advised people about the “white van speaker scam” in a parking lot, where scammers are selling speakers for 90% below MSRP. The speakers are advertised as brand new and show a high retail price on the box. Speakers have added weight to give the appearance they’re higher quality, police said.

Mesquite police say they have identified other suspects and ask people to call the department if they have not filed a report.

