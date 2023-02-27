Mesquite police make arrest after warning public about parking lot scams

Mesquite police make arrest after warning public about parking lot scams
Mesquite police make arrest after warning public about parking lot scams(Mesquite Police Department)
By Joe Vigil
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mesquite Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of selling fake gold jewelry.

Police said the fake items even had a die used to stamp a false karat rating on his items.

Police say they made the arrest after stopping the suspect for speeding. The officer recognized the man and car from a fraud report the department received and then discovered the items when searching the car.

The department recently warned the public of three parking lot scams, one of which included people selling fake jewelry.

Police had also warned of the “3 card Monte” or shell game, where a “helper” will win a game to entice victims to play. Lastly, the department advised people about the “white van speaker scam” in a parking lot, where scammers are selling speakers for 90% below MSRP. The speakers are advertised as brand new and show a high retail price on the box. Speakers have added weight to give the appearance they’re higher quality, police said.

Mesquite police say they have identified other suspects and ask people to call the department if they have not filed a report.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school
From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas
From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Australian redclaw crayfish take over Wetlands Park prompting emergency removal
Australian redclaw crayfish take over Wetlands Park prompting emergency removal
Brightline
Brightline, rail unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California

Latest News

A sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store in Cherry Creek Mall in Denver is seen...
Nevada board to vote on $330M in additional Tesla tax breaks
Las Vegas police lights generic
Las Vegas police investigate after man found dead on roadway in east valley
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot to death at central valley apartment complex