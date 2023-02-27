Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Wisconsin man who was in Las Vegas to celebrate his son’s bachelor party is heading home with some extra money in his pocket after hitting a jackpot while playing slots.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, identified as Danial Platow of Wisconsin, won $131,800 after landing a jackpot Saturday night while playing slots at Paris Las Vegas.

According to the company, Platow hit the jackpot after only 30 minutes of playing.

He said that he plans on using his winnings to pay bills and make donations, according to Caesars.

