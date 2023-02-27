Las Vegas police say woman shot to death at central valley apartment complex

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:04 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was killed after she was shot to death at an apartment complex in the central valley on Sunday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police said at about 10:11 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of E. Twin Avenue.

Arriving officers located an adult female victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, police said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police say the incident remains an ongoing investigation that is being led by the department’s Homicide Section.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet atwww.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school
From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas
From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas
Australian redclaw crayfish take over Wetlands Park prompting emergency removal
Australian redclaw crayfish take over Wetlands Park prompting emergency removal
Brightline
Brightline, rail unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash

Latest News

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
(FOX5)
Las Vegas police say man stabbed to death on bus after argument
California man dies after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
California man dies after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Woman dies after shooting Monday morning in southwest Las Vegas