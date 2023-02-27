Las Vegas police say woman shot to death at central valley apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman was killed after she was shot to death at an apartment complex in the central valley on Sunday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas police said at about 10:11 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 700 block of E. Twin Avenue.

Arriving officers located an adult female victim who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased at the scene, police said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police say the incident remains an ongoing investigation that is being led by the department’s Homicide Section.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet atwww.crimestoppersofnv.com.

