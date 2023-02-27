Las Vegas police say man stabbed to death on bus after argument

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was stabbed to death on an RTC bus on Sunday evening, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 4:52 p.m. Sunday, police say they received a report of a stabbing in the 3500 block of Paradise Road.

Officers responded and found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

At the scene, police apprehended Aaron Cole, 59, in connection with the incident. Detectives learned the alleged victim and Cole had been involved in an argument on the bus prior to the stabbing, officers said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Cole has been charged with open murder, police said.

Records show that Cole was previously arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon on Feb. 16 prior to being released on bail. His preliminary hearing in that case is set for March 8, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.