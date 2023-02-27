Las Vegas police say man stabbed to death on bus after argument

(FOX5)
(FOX5)((FOX5))
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:52 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was stabbed to death on an RTC bus on Sunday evening, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

At around 4:52 p.m. Sunday, police say they received a report of a stabbing in the 3500 block of Paradise Road.

Officers responded and found a man suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

At the scene, police apprehended Aaron Cole, 59, in connection with the incident. Detectives learned the alleged victim and Cole had been involved in an argument on the bus prior to the stabbing, officers said.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Cole has been charged with open murder, police said.

Records show that Cole was previously arrested on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon on Feb. 16 prior to being released on bail. His preliminary hearing in that case is set for March 8, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school
From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas
From the outskirts to the heart of the city, coyotes at home in Las Vegas
Australian redclaw crayfish take over Wetlands Park prompting emergency removal
Australian redclaw crayfish take over Wetlands Park prompting emergency removal
Brightline
Brightline, rail unions enter deal for train between Las Vegas, Southern California
The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash

Latest News

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say woman shot to death at central valley apartment complex
California man dies after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
California man dies after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Woman dies after shooting Monday morning in southwest Las Vegas