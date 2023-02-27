Las Vegas police investigate after man found dead on roadway in east valley

Las Vegas police lights generic
Las Vegas police lights generic(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:38 PM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on a roadway early Sunday morning in the east valley.

According to police, at about 1:59 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Sunrise Avenue and Lamb Boulevard.

Arriving officers located a male on the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel announced the victim deceased at the scene.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police say the incident remains an ongoing investigation that is being led by the department’s Homicide Section.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet atwww.crimestoppersofnv.com.

