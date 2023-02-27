Las Vegas family of 6 loses everything in house fire

By Drew Andre
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:51 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A family looks back at what remains of their home near Sahara and Karen. Charred belongs and much of it is rubble.

Kianna Johns and Edwin Kinchelow lived in the home with their four children.

“We own it,” Johns said. “It was ours. This is my first time ever owning anything.”

The couple says they were out shopping for work clothes for their son who just secured his first job. The happiness turned to worry when they got a call from their neighbor that their home was up in flames.

Their 13 and 10 your old children were at home.

“I just wanted to know my babies were OK,” Johns said.

Smelling the smoke, both children managed to get out safely. They rescued their two dogs from inside.

The fire started outside and ripped through their home. The pet reptiles and fish didn’t survive.

“Just start over. Try to do it again,” Kinchelow said.

The family is staying at The Strat, where Johns works as a security guard, for a week. Beyond that the family’s future is uncertain.

The family started a fundraiser to help them rebuild their life.

