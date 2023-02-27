Las Vegas casino letting you drink free on your birthday

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 10:25 AM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A casino in the south Las Vegas Valley wants to help you celebrate your birthday by offering you free drinks.

According to the Silverton Casino Hotel, the property is now offering “Birthday Happy Hour” at the Shady Grove Lounge on Thursdays through Mondays after 4 p.m.

The Silverton says that with a reservation made in advance for up to 12 people, guests celebrating their birthday will receive complimentary draft beers, well cocktails and house wine for up to two hours.

Friends can also enjoy “Birthday Happy Hour” specials, including:

  • $2.50 Pacifico drafts
  • $3 domestic bottles
  • $4 draft beer
  • $5 house wine
  • $6 well drinks and mixers

The Silverton says “Birthday Happy Hour” is valid throughout the entire month of the guest’s birthday in 2023.

Reservations must be made at least one day in advance, the property said.

