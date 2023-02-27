Group providing free tax preparation for Las Vegas Valley residents

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Tax season can be overwhelming for some people. As a result, a Nevada group is working to help taxpayers in need.

As part of the group “Nevada Free Taxes Coalition,” volunteers will meet with clients and help with tax return preparation and e-filing — all for free.

The free tax help is available to anyone who makes $60,000 or less, as well as, people with disabilities.

The director of the program, Jodi Mobley, says taxpayers don’t have to worry about the quality of the assistance being offered.

“Our certified tax volunteers must complete a training provided by the IRS in order to service the taxpayer,” Mobley said.

Mobley added that one in four taxpayers aren’t aware of the tax credits they may be eligible for and her volunteers work to make sure no “money is left on the table” for their clients.

For more information on the free tax group, visit: nvfreetaxes.org.

