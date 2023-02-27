Forecast Outlook- 2/27/2023

We’re closing out February and entering March with cold and unsettled weather across Southern Nevada. A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the FOX5 viewing area through 4 p.m. Wednesday with gusts 40 to 50 mph. The wettest day this week will be on Wednesday with the potential for rain/snow mix showers across Southern Nevada.

The wind will continue into your Monday evening with snow showers falling over the mountains. We’ll have the chance for a few rain showers to drift off the mountains and into the West Las Vegas Valley today.

There will be a brief lull in the wind Tuesday morning before picking back up again during the afternoon and evening. We’ll have the slight chance for a few showers popping up later in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures hold in the mid 50s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be the stormiest day this week as a cold low-pressure system moves across Southern Nevada. Off-and-on showers will be in the forecast throughout the day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We’ll be cold enough that we have the potential for snow to mix in with the showers around the Las Vegas Valley later in the afternoon and evening.

The storm moves out Thursday, setting us up for calmer weather through the weekend. High temperatures rebound back into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.