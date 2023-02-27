Forecast Outlook-2/26/23

After a very wet Saturday night by our standards Sunday turned out to be a sunny day but cool.

Temperatures will continue to remain well below normal through most of the week and brace for more active weather.

Let’s start with Monday as we anticipate blowing dust with the approach of a system that formed in the Gulf of Alaska.

A wind advisory has been issued for Monday.

That Gulf of Alaska low moves inland Monday and slides into Utah by Monday night.

Behind that low another area of low pressure enters the picture Tuesday into Wednesday.

That second low will likely produce more valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday.

Another 6-12″ of snow expected in our mountains with the snow level dropping to 2500 feet or lower.

Here in the valley what doesn’t fall as snow will fall as rain.

Windy weather sticks around Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will start to warm Friday and into the weekend with highs ranging from the upper 50′s to the low 60′s

