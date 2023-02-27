Forecast Outlook-2/26/23

Cool Week Ahead With More Valley Rain And Mountain Snow
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After a very wet Saturday night by our standards Sunday turned out to be a sunny day but cool.

Temperatures will continue to remain well below normal through most of the week and brace for more active weather.

Let’s start with Monday as we anticipate blowing dust with the approach of a system that formed in the Gulf of Alaska.

A wind advisory has been issued for Monday.

That Gulf of Alaska low moves inland Monday and slides into Utah by Monday night.

Behind that low another area of low pressure enters the picture Tuesday into Wednesday.

That second low will likely produce more valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday.

Another 6-12″ of snow expected in our mountains with the snow level dropping to 2500 feet or lower.

Here in the valley what doesn’t fall as snow will fall as rain.

Windy weather sticks around Tuesday and Wednesday.

Temperatures will start to warm Friday and into the weekend with highs ranging from the upper 50′s to the low 60′s

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a fatal Care Flight medical aircraft crash at Stagecoach, Nevada.
NTSB: Care Flight aircraft broke up before fatal crash
Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school
Las Vegas police need help identifying man accused of shooting 2 ‘innocent bystanders’
Las Vegas police need help identifying man accused of shooting 2 ‘innocent bystanders’
Crumbl Cookies generic
Crumbl Cookies to open new location in Henderson
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook-2/26/23
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
Forecast Outlook-2/25/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 2/25/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 2/24/2023