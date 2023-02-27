Driver claims steering wheel ‘locked’ before plowing into a group of cyclists in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents revealed that the pickup driver was on his way to work when he allegedly plowed into a group of cyclists in Goodyear over the weekend.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Saturday morning on the Cotton Lane bridge over the MC-85 highway. A total of 19 cyclists were injured, two of whom died as a result of the wreck. Karen Malisa, 61, was a long-time math teacher from Goodyear, and David Kero, 65, was visiting Arizona from Michigan and was on his very first ride with West Valley Cycle group.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Pedro Quintana-Lujan told officers that the steering wheel of his F-250 locked and drifted to the right suddenly while he was driving. Lujan claims that once he heard a noise similar to “metal,” he let off the gas, regained control of the wheels, turned left, and then stopped in the middle of the bridge. The posted speed limit in the area was posted as 45 mph, and he told investigators he was going about 45-50 mph. Crash scene investigators say that speeds at the time of braking were about 41 mph. Court paperwork also details that investigators believe that Lujan had no signs of stopping before eventually hitting a concrete barrier that separated the road from the sidewalk.

Detectives described the initial scene as having bikes “broken into pieces and clothing littered” throughout the street. At the time the police report was filed, three cyclists remained in the hospital with severe injuries that included a broken arm, a fractured pelvis, and a “bladder laceration.” Investigators also looked at the vehicle and concluded that the steering rack was intact and in working order and that “all bolts and nuts appeared to be secured and all major frame elements were intact with no damage.” Detectives added that all damage appeached to be above the front bumper.

During an interview with Lujana, he stated that he was driving to a job site from Chandler when the crash occurred. He also indicated to police that he had smoked a marijuana blunt 11 hours before the wreck happened, but investigators were still working to obtain the blood analysis results. Lujana also denied any physical or mental conditions that could have impacted his driving ability.

The 26-year-old currently faces two counts of manslaughter, three counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment, and two counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation.

Goodyear Mayor Joe Pizello said, “We have a tight-knit cycling community, so this has deeply affected many across the West Valley. I appreciate our great first responders who rendered aid quickly and those still investigating the incident.” Goodyear Police Chief Santigato Rodriguez said that there is no indication that the crash was intentional at this time. He also confirmed that a blood sample has been taken and detectives are awaiting the results.

The chief also warned that vehicles have to give bicyclists 3 feet of clearance. “Where bike lanes may not be available, bicyclists may take up that first lane of travel.” Public Information Officer Lisa Berry said that the police department is searching for other witnesses who are willing to contribute information to the investigation. Anyone who is willing to share with the department what they know can call the Goodyear Police Department’s non-emergency line. Officer Berry said that the initial investigation found that Quintana-Lujan was likely traveling to a worksite in his personal vehicle when the accident happened.

A GoFundMe has been launched to support the victims’ hospital stays as well as memorials for those impacted by the tragedy.

