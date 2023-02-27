Company to pay winner $1,000 to watch dog movies
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One company is willing to pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch hours of dog movies in honor of Monday’s National Love Your Pet Day.
Pettable, a company that helps pets get certified as emotional support animals and psychiatric service dogs, is searching for someone to watch 10 doggie movies and write a 1,000-word blog post about the films.
The requirements include the following:
- Must be 18 years of age or older
- Be a legal citizen or permanent resident of the United States
- Able to write a 1000-word blog post
- A pet films lover—and a pet lover, of course—and have an adequate place to fulfill their task
Those interested must apply and have until Monday, March 6, at 5 p.m.
Below are the selected movies:
- Scooby Doo (86 minutes)
- The Fox and the Hound (83 minutes)
- Hachi (93 minutes)
- My Dog Skip (95 minutes)
- Snoopy Come Home (80 minutes)
- 101 Dalmations (animated) (79 minutes)
- Wallace and Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (84 minutes)
In addition to the $1,000, the winner will be the Chief Doggie Flicks Officer and have their name mentioned in the Pettable blog.
