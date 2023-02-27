Coal miner dies in southern West Virginia, governor says

THACKER, W.Va. (AP) — A coal miner has died in an incident in a southern West Virginia mine, Gov. Jim Justice said.

William Mapes, 73, of Freeburn, Kentucky, died Sunday, Justice said Sunday in a news release. Mapes had 53 years of mining experience and was working as a contractor for LSM Contracting near Central Appalachian Mining LLC’s Grapevine South Surface Mine in Mingo County, along the Kentucky border, Justice said Sunday in a news release.

The statement said Mapes was “fatally injured” but did not include details of the incident.

It was the first reported U.S. coal mining fatality of the year. There were at least 10 coal mining-related deaths nationwide last year, including four in West Virginia and two each in Kentucky and Pennsylvania, according to the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

