CCSD police say committee being designed after incident near Las Vegas school

Video shows CCSD officer shove student to ground, school district ‘concerned’ over interaction
By Joe Vigil
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The chief of the Clark County School District Police Department on Feb. 15 promised that a committee would be set up to offer dialogue about student and staff safety.

The creation of the committee comes after an incident that occurred earlier this month near Durango High School. Video of the incident appeared to show an officer with CCSD police taking a high school student to the ground.

CCSD Chief Mike Blackeye said the committee of “diverse community members” would also review the department’s use of force policy and protocols.

CCSD police told FOX5 on Monday that the committee was being designed. However, the department did not say when members might be ready to meet.

Officials with the Clark County School District told FOX5 they will send out information once they have more details.

The officer seen on video has been reassigned. However, CCSD police have yet to say what led up to the incident or why the officer used force on the student.

ACLU and NAACP demand CCSD police officer be fired, CCSD Police Chief responds for first time

CCSD police say the incident remains under investigating and officials will review the department’s use of force policy and protocols.

