Alex Murdaugh accused of possessing jailhouse contraband, trial analyst says

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) issued a new charge against disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh on Friday.

Murdaugh, 54, took the stand again on Friday in his defense in the murder trial where he is accused of killing his wife, Maggie and son Paul.

Later that day, SLED issued a misdemeanor charge against Murdaugh.

FOX Carolina’s trial analyst attorney Lori Murray says the charge is for possession of jailhouse contraband. That contraband was a book given to Alex at the trial by his sister, Murray said.

There was nothing hidden in the book, but the book itself is not allowed.

