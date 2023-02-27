73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in west Las Vegas Valley

The area of West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way is seen in the west Las Vegas Valley in...
The area of West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way is seen in the west Las Vegas Valley in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 9:09 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One man has died and three other people were injured after a multiple-vehicle crash in the west Las Vegas Valley, authorities said.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at about 5:01 p.m. Sunday near West Flamingo Road and South Tenaya Way.

Police said a car was traveling westbound on Flamingo Road in the center of three travel lanes when another car preparing to make a left turn on Flamingo Road and a third car was preparing to turn right onto westbound Flamingo Road.

The impact of the first two cars redirected the travel of the first, striking the third. None of the drivers showed signs of impairment, police said.

A 64-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, according to authorities. Two men, ages 25 and 28, suffered minor and substantial injuries, respectively.

A third man, age 73, suffered critical injuries and was taken to UMC Trauma where authorities said he was pronounced deceased five hours later.

The man’s death marks the 16th traffic-related death in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

