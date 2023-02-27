6-month-old, 3 others in critical condition after suspected DUI crash in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Four people, including a 6-month-old baby, were in critical condition after a suspected DUI crash Saturday evening in the east Las Vegas Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the critical three-vehicle crash occurred at about 7:42 p.m. Saturday on S. Nellis Boulevard and E. Vegas Valley Drive.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2001 Dodge Ram was fleeing a non-injury hit-and-run collision that occurred on Nellis Boulevard and Sahara Avenue involving a 1999 Chrysler Sebring.

Police said the Dodge was traveling southbound on Nellis Boulevard, approaching the intersection with Vegas Valley Drive in the right travel lane of three at a high rate of speed. Additionally, LVMPD says a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling eastbound on Vegas Valley Drive and entered the intersection with Nellis Boulevard in the left travel lane of two on a green traffic signal.

A 2018 Nissan Rogue was stopped for a red traffic signal, facing northbound on Nellis Boulevard south of Vegas Valley Drive in the left of two left turn lanes (L1). Accoridng to police, the crash occurred when the driver of the Dodge Ram failed to obey the red traffic signal and entered the intersection.

The front of the Dodge collided with the left side of the Toyota, police said. The Toyota was re-directed south. The Dodge was re-directed southeast, colliding with the Nissan’s left side.

All four occupants of the Toyota were transported to Sunrise Hospital, where they were in critical condition, according to police.

The driver of the Nissan sustained minor injuries and remained at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Dodge, identified as 36-year-old Tiffany Carter, sustained minor injuries and was taken into custody at the scene. Carter allegedly showed signs of impairment and was arrested and booked into CCDC for related charges, police note.

The crash remains under investigation by the LVMPD’s Collision Investigation Section.

