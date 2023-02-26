Historic “General Lee” Charger remake damaged in Taney County, Mo. crash

Dukes of Hazzard car crash
Dukes of Hazzard car crash(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 2:21 PM PST
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A remake of one of the most memorable cars in television was involved in a crash in Taney County Sunday.

According to the Western Taney County Fire Protection District, the crash happened on Historic 165 Highway around 1:30 p.m.

Two occupants in the car were evaluated and taken to the hospital.

