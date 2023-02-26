Forecast Outlook-2/26/23

Windy But Dry Sunday
By Les Krifaton
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 6:21 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
After picking up nearly a quarter inch of rain in the valley and 17 inches of snow in our local mountains, drier are is returning to Las Vegas.

We’ll see allot of cloud Sunday morning but by the afternoon it will become sunny.

The cold low that produced the rain and snow Saturday has pushed east.

In it’s wake we will still see cool temperatures and windy conditions.

In fact another system is working it’s way toward us and could bring another round of active weather by Wednesday.

Between now and then windy, cool with temperatures trending a good 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

By next Saturday we are expecting to see temperatures getting closer to seasonal values which is about 66 degrees.

