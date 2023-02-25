Police arrest 2 suspects in shooting that injured 9 juveniles

Police responded to a shooting at a gas station in Columbus, Georgia that left nine juveniles injured.(Tony Webster / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (Gray News) - Police have arrested two people involved in a shooting that injured nine juveniles outside a gas station in Georgia.

Columbus police reported they arrested 35-year-old D’Angelo Robinson Sr., as well as an unidentified 15-year-old boy, following a week-long investigation.

The shooting occurred at a Shell gas station on Feb. 17 at about 10:15 p.m. Police believed that, based on their preliminary investigation, the incident stemmed from an altercation at a nearby party.

Nine juveniles, including a 5-year-old boy, were injured in the incident. None of their injuries were life-threatening. Police reported seven of the victims have been discharged from the hospital as of Thursday.

Robinson is charged with eight counts of aggravated assault, according to Columbus police. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.

Police said the 15-year-old boy, whose name has not been released, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and is in custody at the Regional Youth Detention Center. Columbus police did report the boy has been identified as a validated gang member.

Columbus police reported additional charges are pending.

Further information about the investigation has not been released at this time.

