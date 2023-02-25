Forecast Outlook-2/25/23

A storm system moving in off the coast of California is going to produce some valley rain, mountain snow and strong wind gusts Saturday.

The timing of this storm looks like it will hit the Las Vegas Valley early to mid-afternoon.

In our mountains, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect with potential of up to 2 feet of snow above 7000 feet.

We could even see some flurries in the higher elevations here in the valley later on today.

This weather system is expected to impact driving conditions at both Mountain Pass and Cajon Pass Saturday.

By Saturday night or early Sunday morning the system should move east allowing for sunny skies to return.

Throughout the week ahead we will continue to experience cooler than normal temperatures.

By the middle of the week we could see another storm move in bringing more rain and mountain snow.

