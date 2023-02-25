Care Flight airplane crashes in Lyon County

The staging area for the search for a Care Flight plane crash in Stagecoach in Lyon County, Nev.
The staging area for the search for a Care Flight plane crash in Stagecoach in Lyon County, Nev.(Daniel Pyke/KOLO)
By Steve Timko and Mike Watson
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 12:05 AM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
STAGECOACH, Nev. (KOLO) - Five people are dead after Care Flight medical flight crashed Friday night in Stagecoach, REMSA Health said. The people killed in the crash were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient, and a patient’s family member.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said it received several calls at about 9:15 p.m. about the crash. Sheriff’s deputies, the Central Lyon County Fire Protection District, Lyon County Search and Rescue and Douglas County Search and Rescue responded.

The sheriff’s office said searchers found the aircraft at about 11:15 p.m. REMSA identified the plane as a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft with tail number N273SM.

The investigation continues and more information will be provided when it is available, the sheriff’s office said.

REMSA released a statement early Saturday saying “Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies... As is Guardian and Care Flight’s safety process in these situations, we are in a passive stand down for all Guardian and Care Flight flights across the company. We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service.”

Stagecoach is about 40 miles east of Reno and about 15 miles west of Silver Springs.

