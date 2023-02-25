5 killed in medical aircraft crash in Nevada, officials say

Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.
Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.(MGN)
By Steve Timko, Mike Watson and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:36 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAGECOACH, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Five people were killed when a Care Flight medical aircraft crashed Friday night in Nevada, according to REMSA Health.

The emergency medical services provider said the five people on board, which included the pilot, a flight nurse, paramedic, patient and family member, did not survive the crash.

According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, the crash was initially reported at approximately 9:15 p.m. near Stagecoach, Nevada.

Deputies responded to the area with the fire department and other search and rescue crews.

The sheriff’s office said authorities found the Care Flight aircraft at about 11:15 p.m.

REMSA Health identified the plane as a PC 12 fixed-wing aircraft with tail number N273SM.

“Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies,” REMSA Health shared in a statement online.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and REMSA Health said the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the aircraft crash.

Stagecoach is approximately 40 miles east of Reno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Brister
Cause of death released for Las Vegas student who died after cardiac arrest at school
Copper theft leaves units at Vegas apartment complex without power for second time
Copper theft leaves units at Las Vegas apartment complex without power for 2nd time
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Las Vegas police need help identifying man accused of shooting 2 ‘innocent bystanders’
Las Vegas police need help identifying man accused of shooting 2 ‘innocent bystanders’
Jackpot at the Flamingo
Player wins jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas Thursday

Latest News

A driver narrowly escaped after the parking structure collapsed under the weight of snow.
2 cars crushed in Wisconsin parking garage collapse
The staging area for the search for a Care Flight plane crash in Stagecoach in Lyon County, Nev.
Care Flight airplane crashes in Lyon County
As a winter storm in the North and West intensifies, heat in the South is creating a 100-degree...
California faces more blizzards, floods in multistate storm
A teacher pulled a man and his wheelchair from a burning car in Manchester, Connecticut.
Teacher rescues man, his wheelchair from burning car