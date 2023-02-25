2 juveniles arrested in Feb. 10 fatal shooting in Las Vegas

Man shot, killed in far east Las Vegas Valley
Man shot, killed in far east Las Vegas Valley(Chase Duckworth/FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two juveniles have been arrested Friday in connection to a fatal shooting on Feb. 10, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene on Feb. 10 around 4 p.m. for a reported shooting and found a male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The male was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced deceased.

On Thursday, two male juveniles were taken into custody as suspects. Both were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on a charge of murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online.

