Suspect arrested in death of man found shot to death in street near downtown Las Vegas

Jesus Gonzales
Jesus Gonzales(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to the death of a man who was found shot to death near downtown.

According to police, at approximately 2:47 a.m. on Jan. 9, officers received a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue.

Police located an unresponsive adult male laying in the street who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on scene, according to police.

The investigation by Las Vegas police determined that the victim had been chased down the street by the suspect, later identified as Jesus Gonzales, 42. Police said at the time that Gonzales shot the victim and then fled the area.

According to LVMPD, through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Gonzalez as the suspect in the shooting.

Police said Gonzales is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on a different open murder with a deadly weapon charge. According to the department, Gonzales was re-booked on an additional count of open murder with a deadly weapon on Feb. 16.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email athomicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Jackpot at the Flamingo
Player wins jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas Thursday
Teachers could receive training to carry a gun and serve as law enforcement officers at schools...
13-year-old boy arrested after gun found on Las Vegas middle school campus

Latest News

Las Vegas police using new gunshot technology to fight crime
Las Vegas police using new gunshot technology to fight crime
Henderson man shoots self at casino, tries to hide ghost gun under slot machine, police say
Henderson man shoots self at casino, tries to hide ghost gun under slot machine, police say
Nevada Legislature considers bill to require if driver is on autism spectrum on license
Crumbl Cookies generic
Crumbl Cookies to open new location in Henderson