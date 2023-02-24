Suspect arrested in death of man found shot to death in street near downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect has been identified and arrested in connection to the death of a man who was found shot to death near downtown.

According to police, at approximately 2:47 a.m. on Jan. 9, officers received a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Franklin Avenue.

Police located an unresponsive adult male laying in the street who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on scene, according to police.

The investigation by Las Vegas police determined that the victim had been chased down the street by the suspect, later identified as Jesus Gonzales, 42. Police said at the time that Gonzales shot the victim and then fled the area.

According to LVMPD, through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Gonzalez as the suspect in the shooting.

Police said Gonzales is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on a different open murder with a deadly weapon charge. According to the department, Gonzales was re-booked on an additional count of open murder with a deadly weapon on Feb. 16.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email athomicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

