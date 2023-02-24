Rihanna set to perform at 2023 Oscars

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:06 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rihanna is set to perform “Lift Me Up” at the Oscars, according to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The ballad from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is up for best original song, marking Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

The superstar is fresh off a record-breaking Super Bowl halftime show, and she is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky.

“Wakanda Forever” is up for five Academy Awards, including Angela Bassett earning the first acting nomination for a Marvel film.

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC from Los Angeles on March 12 at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs arrives in court for a hearing at the...
Judge recuses self in DUI case involving ex-Raiders player Ruggs
FILE - A Mega Million sign displays the estimated jackpot of $1.35 Billion at the Cranberry...
LLC incorporated in Las Vegas to claim $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Drivers stuck for hours after complete closure of I-15 twice in 24 hours
Jackpot at the Flamingo
Player wins jackpot at Flamingo Las Vegas Thursday
Henderson man shoots self at casino, tries to hide ghost gun under slot machine, police say

Latest News

New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how...
Ukraine’s leader defiant on anniversary of Russian invasion
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Ukraine’s leader gives qualified support for China proposals
A Minnesota family welcomed their baby boy during a major snowstorm.
Baby born during major snowstorm
Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on...
Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash