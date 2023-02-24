Pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in North Las Vegas

Generic picture of North Las Vegas Police Department vehicles
Generic picture of North Las Vegas Police Department vehicles(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:35 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian near MLK Boulevard and Alexander Road Thursday evening.

Preliminary details indicate a man in his mid-30s had been hit by two vehicles. He was later pronounced dead by first responders.

Police tell FOX5 both vehicles remain at the scene.

The roadways in the area are closed off. You are asked to use an alternate route.

Check back for updates.

